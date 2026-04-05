<p>Former Mayor and BJP leader Shivakumar has condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation’s</a> (MCC) recent decision to hike <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water">water</a> connection charges by 30% and underground drainage (UGD) fees by 10%, calling it a heavy burden on the citizens, who are already reeling under the stress of inflation.</p>.<p>The revised rates, which came into effect on April 1, have seen a basic monthly water rate jump from Rs 125 to Rs 163. Speaking at a press conference, on Saturday, Shivakumar noted that the hike across various usage slabs would significantly increase the monthly expenditure for middle-class families.</p>.<p><strong>Timing</strong></p><p>MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif has defended the revision, stating that under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, the rates can be revised every three years, and this current hike comes after a long gap of 14 years.</p>.<p>However, Shivakumar dismissed this reasoning, arguing that the timing is disastrous. "The world is facing economic instability, due to the West Asia war, which threatens to push up petroleum and LPG prices. Locally, the cost of electricity and milk have already gone up. At such a juncture, the MCC should not have added to the people's woes," he said.</p>.Mysuru: Water tariff hiked amid surge in price of essential commodities .<p><strong>White paper</strong></p><p>The former mayor challenged the MCC to prioritise transparency over tax hikes. He demanded that the MCC release a ‘White Paper’ on its demand-collection-balance (DCB) regarding water taxes.</p>.<p>“Before asking the public to pay more, the MCC must disclose how much tax is currently being demanded, how much is actually collected, and what the outstanding balance is. A DCB report will bring transparency to the MCC’s financial health," Shivakumar added.</p>.<p>He urged the Karnataka State government and the MCC to immediately withdraw the hike in the interest of the citizens.</p>