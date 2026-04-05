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Mysuru water charges up 30%, former mayor calls timing ‘disastrous’

BJP leader Shivakumar urged the Karnataka State government and the MCC to immediately withdraw the hike in the interest of the citizens.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 18:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 18:53 IST
India NewsMysuruFormer mayor

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