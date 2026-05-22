Mysuru: Wildlife experts bat for use of robotic elephants in Dasara following Dubare camp incident

<p>Mysuru: The death of a tourist and an elephant following a clash between two captive elephants at Dubare camp in Kodagu district has renewed debate over the use of elephants during Mysuru Dasara festivities.</p><p>With the selection process for Dasara elephants set to begin in about a month, wildlife veterinarians, animal rights activists and forest officials said the incident highlights the need to reduce stress on elephants and improve public safety as massive crowds gather not only for the main procession but also for practice sessions.</p>.Tourist woman killed after elephant falls on her at Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu.<p>Several experts have suggested the use of robotic elephants for ceremonial purposes, similar to those used during Suttur Mutt’s Jatra Mahotsava and at other events across the state and the country.</p><p>Forest officials and wildlife veterinarians said elephants chosen for Dasara are selected based on health, temperament, past behaviour and experience. However, they pointed out that these are captured wild elephants and not animals bred in captivity.</p><p>“No matter how well-trained they are, predicting their behaviour is difficult,” they said.</p><p>Savitha of People For Animals said elephants retain their instincts despite years in captivity and training.</p><p>“We must recognise that elephants are wild animals. Their use during Dasara continues to pose concerns, especially when thousands attend rehearsals and lakhs gather for the final procession,” she said.</p><p>She added that alternatives such as robotic elephants could help balance tradition, public safety and animal welfare.</p><p>Savitha pointed to the example of Suttur Mutt, which received a life-size mechanical elephant named 'Shiva' from PETA India for deciding not to keep or hire live elephants.</p><p>She said similar initiatives supported by organisations such as Compassion Unlimited Plus Action and VFAES show traditions can continue without causing stress to animals.</p><p>According to the wildlife activists and experts, elephants, accustomed to forest terrain, are made to walk nearly 10 kilometres daily on concrete and tar roads during the 40-day Dasara training period, causing strain on their feet and joints.</p><p>They also noted that sandbags, tied to train the lead elephant to carry the Golden Howdah, place pressure on the chest cavity, and the animal often takes weeks to recover after the Jumbo Savari procession.</p><p>The experts further warned that repeated cannon firing during rehearsals, often at close range, can severely stress elephants and may even trigger cardiac complications. Changes in diet during Dasara, including protein-rich food, can also affect their health and body condition.</p><p>Crowd noise, bright clothing, perfumes and loud cheering were also cited as factors that agitate elephants despite public advisories on crowd behaviour.</p><p>They also raised concerns over loud DJ music played at the Mysore Palace premises during the Dasara celebrations.</p><p>“Elephants have hearing sensitivity far greater than humans. Loud music can disturb their behaviour, sleep patterns and responsiveness to mahouts,” they said.</p><p>They argued that, in view of animal welfare concerns, robotic elephants should be considered for ceremonial use instead of subjecting live elephants to stress for public entertainment.</p><p>Historian Shalvapille Iyengar said replacing live elephants with robotic ones could affect the heritage and visual appeal of the centuries-old Dasara procession.</p>.Karnataka: Shivamogga Wildlife Division bans public entry in Sakrebailu elephant camp following Dubare incident.<p>Wildlife photographer Krupakar, however, said society must adapt to changing times and respect animal rights by understanding the science behind animal behaviour.</p><p>Senior Forest Department officials said Mysuru Dasara carries deep cultural, religious and historical significance, and any decision on alternatives must be scientifically evaluated and culturally sensitive.</p><p>“Any transition must be evidence-based and involve consultation with government agencies, faith institutions, conservation experts, animal welfare groups, public safety authorities and the people of Karnataka,” the officials said.</p>