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Mysuru: Wildlife experts bat for use of robotic elephants in Dasara following Dubare camp incident

Several experts have suggested the use of robotic elephants for ceremonial purposes, similar to those used during Suttur Mutt’s Jatra Mahotsava and at other events across the state and the country.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:55 IST
Karnataka NewswildlifeMysuruDubare elephant camp

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