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Mysuru woman killed with an axe for coming home late, husband confesses to crime

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa who was allegedly hit on her head with an axe by the accused husband named Mahesh.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurunarasimharaja

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