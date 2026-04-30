Mysuru woman killed with an axe for coming home late, husband confesses to crime

<p>Mysuru: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over a minor domestic issue at old Kesare in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/tourists-back-at-popular-water-spots-in-mysuru-as-restrictions-ease-3985747">Mysuru </a>on Wednesday night. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Pushpa who was allegedly hit on her head with an axe by the accused husband named Mahesh. He is said to have later suffocated her with a pillow and killed her. Mahesh even confessed of the crime and surrendered before Narasimharaja police station. </p>.Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru.<p>It is said that Pushpa worked in a clothing store on Devaraj Urs road in Mysuru, and reportedly came home late. When she reached home, an argument broke out between the couple over the delay.</p><p>As the argument went out of control, Mahesh, in a fit of rage, attacked her with the weapon and murdered her, Police said. </p><p>Narasimharaja police have registered and sent the dead body for autopsy. Further investigation is also underway. </p>