Mysuru Yoga Festival 2026 organised on June 7 from 10 am to 3 pm

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Yogis Trust, in association with Sri Manmaharaja Sanskrit Mahapathshala, has organised the Mysuru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">Yoga</a> Festival 2026 on June 7 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Department of Yoga, Sri Manmaharaja Sanskrit Mahapathshala, Sayaji Rao Road, Mysuru.</p><p>The festival will pay tributes to world-renowned Yoga masters B K S Iyengar and Tirumalai Krishnamacharya.</p><p>The festival includes a state-level free open Yoga asana competition, limited to 50 participants, and a free written Yoga quiz competition, limited to 20 participants. </p>.Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru.<p>A photo exhibition showcasing Yoga gurus and ancient Yoga schools of the Mysuru Yoga tradition will be held.</p><p>An exhibition of rare copper, brass and bronze artefacts, along with Indian coins from the Wadiyar era, used by Yoga gurus, Yoga schools and families associated with the Mysuru Yoga tradition will be held.</p><p>This festival will also feature a group Surya Namaskar, an Ashtanga Yoga workshop and the presentation of the Mysore Yogis Seva Ratna Award.</p><p>The organisers have invited the public to attend the festival and see the rare exhibitions, while supporting the efforts to preserve Mysuru's Yoga heritage, art and culture.</p>