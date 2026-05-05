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Mysuru zoo, bird sanctuaries on high alert after H5N1 avian influenza claims lives of over 40 peacocks in Tumakuru

All safety measures will be followed and the zoo authorities and employees are monitoring the birds.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsMysuruTumakuruavian influenzamysuru zoopeacocks

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