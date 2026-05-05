<p>Mysuru: With H5N1 avian influenza claiming the lives of more than 40 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peacock">peacock</a>s, which were found dead at farms and fields in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tumakuru">Tumakuru</a> district, there is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bird-flu">bird flu</a> scare, but the state is on a high alert. </p><p>No ailing birds or deaths reported in Mysuru region so far, according to the officials.</p><p>Environment and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed all zoos and bird sanctuaries to be on high alert. Officials have been instructed to collect samples from dead or ailing birds for testing. Death of native and migratory birds should be reported, the Minister has stated.</p><p>Thus, measures have been taken at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), Karanji and Kukkarahalli Lakes in Mysuru and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Mandya district. </p><p>Mysuru Zoo is a popular tourist spot in Mysuru and thousands of people visit every day. To cater to the increasing rush, P Anusha, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo, announced that the Zoo and Mysuru Karanji Lake park will be kept open for the public on May 5, Tuesday, on account of summer holidays to educational institutions. Mysuru Zoo is usually closed on Tuesdays for maintenance purposes.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Anusha said, all preparedness is in place to combat the spread of communicable diseases among the captive animals, in the wake of avian influenza breakout in Tumakuru district. </p>.Karnataka: Tumakuru peacock deaths caused by H5N1-Avian influenza, health department confirms.<p>All safety measures will be followed and the zoo authorities and employees are monitoring the birds. So far such a complaint has not been received, she said.</p><p>Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary Deputy Range Forest Officer Ravi said, the Forest department staff are closely watching the migratory birds, like pelicans, painted storks, and open bills which have come to Ranganathittu for breeding and also local birds like ibis, heron, and cormorant. </p><p>So far, no birds have died in a suspicious manner either in the sanctuary or in the surrounding areas. All the birds look healthy. The immunity power of migratory birds is usually strong. Hence, the possibilities of getting infected is less. However, we are closely monitoring their movement, he said. </p><p>Range Forest Officer Syed Nadeem said, the veterinarian will visit the sanctuary on Tuesday and check the birds and give a report. Once the report is received, the protocols will be decided. We all are on a high alert, he said.</p><p>Forest watcher Lokesh, who has been given the responsibility of keeping a vigil on the birds at Kokkarebellur Bird Sanctuary in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, said the higher officials have directed him to alert them if any bird falls down or in case of any death. It would be sent to the lab for assessing the cause of the death. However, no such case has been reported so far, he said.</p>