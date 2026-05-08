Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake Park implement action plan amid avian flu outbreak

Live fowls brought to the zoo are physically examined by veterinarians for the presence of any clinical signs for various diseases, before they are slaughtered.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 07:46 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruBird Flumysuru zoo

Follow us on :

Follow Us