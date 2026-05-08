Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake Park implement action plan amid avian flu outbreak

<p>Mysuru: Following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bird-flu">outbreak of H5N1</a>, that killed several peacocks in Tumakuru district, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) has prepared an action plan for prevention, control and containment of Avian Influenza at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore-zoo">Mysuru Zoo</a>, Karanji Lake Nature Park and Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue Centre in Koorgalli. Disinfection procedures, clinical surveillance and others have been implemented.</p><p>According to a press release from Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P Anusha, disinfection procedures are strictly followed at the entrance. "All vehicles carrying visitors, staff, officers and food, are made to pass through the disinfectant path, to ensure proper disinfection. All zoo keepers, staff and visitors are educated to use foot dips effectively, while entering the zoo to avoid infections. Hand sanitisers are used before and after handling the animals, animal wastes and food material at all enclosures," she said.</p>.Mysuru zoo, bird sanctuaries on high alert after H5N1 avian influenza claims lives of over 40 peacocks in Tumakuru. <p>The zoo keepers have been educated to detect any abnormal clinical sign in the animal closures and the veterinarians will monitor the same during their daily rounds. The staff at Karanji Lake have been educated to inform the higher officers if any death of migratory birds is noticed. Besides, faecal samples from captive birds from the Zoo, Karanji Lake and also migratory birds will be collected and sent for testing as per the instructions of the regional disease diagnostic laboratory.</p><p>Live fowls brought to the zoo are physically being examined by veterinarians for the presence of any clinical signs for various diseases, before they are slaughtered. They are also washed thoroughly with potassium permanganate solution and then catered to the animal.</p><p>Inter-sectional movement of zoo personnel, visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poultry-farm">poultry farms</a> or bird sanctuary is banned till the problem is solved. The Rapid Response Team is on a high alert. The team comprises veterinarian, lab technician, and four keepers. The team will come to force if any outbreak is reported. All safety measures and protocols are being followed to prevent any such outbreak, the executive director stated.</p>