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Mysuru’s CPC Polytechnic compound wall on verge of collapse; pedestrians, road users at risk

A stretch of almost 200 metres of the compound has cracked down and is in need of immediate action.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurupedestrianspolytechnic

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