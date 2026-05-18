Mysuru’s CPC Polytechnic compound wall on verge of collapse; pedestrians, road users at risk

<p>Mysuru: The compound on the backside of the Government CPC (C Perumal Chettiar) Polytechnic College, opposite the KPTCL Zonal Office, on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, is crumbling and is on the verge of collapse.</p>.<p>The walls are 10 feet tall and are a lurking danger for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pedestrians">pedestrians</a> and also road users.</p>.<p>In the wake of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital tragedy in Bengaluru, which claimed the lives of seven persons, leaving another seven persons injured on April 29, the CPC Polytechnic compound issue assumes significance, as the monsoon is setting in.</p>.<p>A stretch of almost 200 metres of the compound has cracked down and is in need of immediate action.</p>.<p><strong>Safety</strong></p><p>“Hundreds of people walk along this wall everyday. At least one bus passes each minute. If heavy rainfall hits and the wall falls down on a person or vehicle, the result will be disastrous like the incident which occurred in Bowring Hospital, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. Immediate action must be taken by the authorities concerned to prevent such tragedies,” said activist Mike Prakash.</p>.Bowring tragedy: Ex-corporator warns Mysuru authorities of potential disasters.<p>“The road is very significant, since it connects Bengaluru and Mysuru. It is bustling all the time. There is also a slight curve on the road, due to which the compound cannot be clearly seen. It could be dangerous, if a vehicle is passing by the curve, as it falls down, or someone is walking on the footpath beside the wall,” said Sanya, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Mysuru.</p>.<p><strong>Action by PWD</strong></p><p>“We have sent a letter to the Public Works Department (PWD), but they have not yet taken any action. They are responsible for all the infrastructure of the college, including funds,” said Anil Kumar, billing superintendent in the college.</p>.<p>He said that in the last 10 years, since he has been working in the college, there has been no renovation or repair work done on the compound.</p>.<p>“They are widening the road. Therefore, they will demolish the wall and a new one will be built. The Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation and other government officials have come and inspected the wall, for this purpose,” said Principal Jadeswamy.</p>.Bowring wall collapse: Bengaluru corporation urges residents to report unsafe structures.<p><strong>Report</strong></p><p>“We have submitted a report to the PWD and they have said that the renovation will be done under a Rs 70 crore project, sanctioned for the college. However, the government’s approval from the head office has not been received yet. Thus, there has been no progress in this regard,” said Maheshwari, billing superintendent.</p>.<p>“We have not been informed on when the work regarding the demolition of the compound will start,” said Jadeswamy.</p>.<p>“Although money has been sanctioned and the DC has inspected the wall, the state of the wall cannot be ignored, as it is a lurking threat to the safety of people,” said Mike Prakash.</p>