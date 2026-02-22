<p>Devaraj Urs road in Mysuru will be vehicles-free henceforth on every second and fourth Sunday for three hours from 6am to 9am. It will be a platform for citizens' activities. Promoting the concept of German mobility culture that 'the road belongs to all', Mysore City Corporation launched this initiative on Sunday morning. </p><p>In order to make Mysuru healthier, more inclusive and sustainable, MCC is even observing bi-cycle day on these two days. So people can reach Devraj Urs road via bi-cyles or skating and other eco-friendly options and participate in activities. </p>.Paridrishya 2026 concludes with award ceremony, discussions in Mysuru.<p>Mysuru has been chosen for SUM-ACA (Sustainable Urban Mobility - Air Quality, Climate Action, Accessibility) project, a collaborative initiative between the GIZ of German government and India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) meant to enable Indian cities to develop climate-friendly, low-emission, and accessible transport systems.</p><p>So as part of it, MCC has taken up this initiative along with GIZ India and ESAF. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Sait launched the initiative by pedaling bi-cycle from his home to Devraj Urs road on Sunday morning. Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil joined. About 350 Mysureans were encouraged to use the road for various activities like Yoga, zumba, aerobic, sessions, rope pulling, cycling, skating, playing shuttle cock, snake and ladder; competitions of water colour painting, road Rangoli. Henceforth it will have a stage open for youth of school and colleges to showcase talents, perform music bands, present cultural performances like singing and dancing. </p><p><strong>Awards</strong></p><p>On Sunday morning, MCC honoured cleanliness warriors-the Paurakramikas who are maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of Mysuru. </p><p>They even presented Swachata champion awards to Rama Amarnath, Mubharak and Vikas for processing organic manure with wet waste and nurturing terrace gardens. The awards were also presented to Team Mysuru for nourishing 6800 trees; Dr Bharath Kumar who has collected and processed about 30,000 tooth brushes; NGO Santrupthi which has been ensuring that excess food at hotels and functions reaches the needy. NSS team led by Pruthvi, NCC team of Yuvaraja's college led by Anil Kumar Ramaiah were also honoured for 'Swachata Shramadaana'-being part of cleanliness drives. </p><p>Swachh office awards were presented to All India Institute of speech and hearing, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Swachh hospital awards were presented to Jayadeva hospital, BGS Apollo hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital Swacch transport centre awards were presented to KSRTC Sub urban bus stand and city Railway station. Swachh auto stand awards were given to auto stand at Railway station, Jai Karnataka auto stands at Gayathripuram. In the hotel category, Hotel Dakshina Paaka and Southern star; in the schools category PM Shri upgraded government higher primary school, Vanitha Sadhana, CKC convent, Nirmala Convent bagged awards. </p><p>Cleanliness ambassadors of MCC, Vasishta Simha and Haripriya, Arun Yogiraj, Sooraj Singh distributed awards. </p>