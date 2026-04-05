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Mysuru’s Hyder Ali road to bloom pink with Tabebuia saplings

Last year on April 13, 2025, 40 Peltophorum species trees were chopped on Hyder Ali road.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 18:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruTabebuia PallidaHyder Ali

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