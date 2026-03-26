<p>Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET), in association with Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF), will celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27, Friday, at 5:30 pm on IIET premises, Hardwicke School Campus, JLB Road, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-civic-body-lists-slew-of-projects-green-initiatives-to-build-model-city-3944950">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>According to a press note, World Theatre Day highlights the importance of theatre as a medium of artistic expression and social reflection. </p>.Annual Ramanavami music festival opens on March 27.<p>“This year’s programme features a special focus on noted actor Willem Dafoe, whose World Theatre Day message will be presented during the event. The evening will include a talk on Willem Dafoe by Krishna Prasad, followed by a reading of the official message by Kitty Mandanna. A coordinated play reading, led by Shashidhara Dongre, will showcase the collaborative theatre practice. Amit Reddy will deliver a special address on the relevance of theatre in today’s society,” the press note adds.</p><p>Additionally, an English play reading, coordinated by Nima Manjrekar, will be held. For details, contact: 96868 92255.</p>