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Mysuru's IIET to celebrate World Theatre Day on March 27

World Theatre Day highlights the importance of theatre as a medium of artistic expression and social reflection.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 00:16 IST
KarnatakaMysuruWorld Theatre Day

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