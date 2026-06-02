Mysuru's Jayadeva Institute to conduct weekly public heart checkups in Chamarajanagar

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jayadeva%20Institute">Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences</a>, Mysuru, in association with the Chamarajanagar district administration and Medical College, will be conducting a heart checkup camp for the public once a week in Chamarajanagar, said Dr B Dinesh. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Tuesday, he said, "There are plans to establish a small cardiac unit in Chamarajanagar and conduct medical screening once a week, Mondays or Wednesdays. Those in need of further treatment would be referred to Mysuru's hospital".</p><p>"As the monsoon begins, the public should exercise caution over heart attacks. In North India, people are suffering from extreme heat, dehydration and suffering from various illnesses. Hence, it is mandatory for the heart patients to undergo tests once in three months", Dr Dinesh advised.</p>.200 more beds within 2 years: Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru set for major upgrade to meet growing demands.<p>"The number of cardiac arrests among the youths has raised concerns. The youths should stop consuming alcohol, smoking and drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle. They should develop the habit of exercise and walking", he said. </p><p>Dr Dinesh stressed on consuming home cooked food, which includes greens, nuts and vegetables. Bakery products should not be consumed. Those above 40 years should undergo annual health checkup. Only then a healthy society can be built, he said.</p><p>Jayadeva Cardiac units will be started at Charaka hospitals too in Bengaluru, in the next three months. Foundation will be laid for the additional building with 200-beds in Mysuru, in a month. The 437-bed cardiac hospital in Hubballi will be opened in September he added.</p>