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Mysuru's Jayadeva Institute to conduct weekly public heart checkups in Chamarajanagar

Jayadeva Cardiac units will be started at Charaka hospitals too in Bengaluru, in the next three months.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:17 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:17 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewshealthMysuruHealthcareChamarajanagar

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