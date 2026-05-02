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Mysuru's Rammanahalli land scam: Villagers threaten of stir against officials

The villagers demanded immediate legal action against the officials, as well as the sellers — Devaraju and Sundramma (children of Kenchaiah) — and the developers, Fazil Baig and Waheed Akhtar Khan.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:05 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestMysuruland scamRammanahalli

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