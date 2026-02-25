<p>Despite housing the campuses of reputed tech and manufacturing giants, Rane <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras">Madras</a> Road, located in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hebbal">Hebbal</a> Industrial Area off the Ring Road, in Mysuru, remains in a state of disrepair.</p><p>The stretch, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Karnataka State government's <em>Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB</em>), has been neglected for years, leaving thousands of commuters and local businesses in a lurch.</p><p>According to a local security personnel, the road has been in a deplorable condition for five to six years. Nagesh, a security guard, pointed out that the road’s deterioration began after it was dug up to install a gas pipeline. "The broken-down stretch spans approximately two kilometres, starting from a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol</a> station, and progressively worsens further down the road," he said.</p><p>The route is crucial, as it connects the back entrance of major companies like L&T Technology Services, San Engineering and Locomotive, Rane Madras, Automotive Axles, besides residential areas like BEML quarters and Podar School, Nagesh said.</p><p><strong>Nightmare</strong></p><p>The constant movement of heavy trucks and loaded industrial vehicles worsens the road's condition, making it difficult for two-wheeler riders. Locals complained that accidents are a frequent occurrence.</p><p>A security guard of L&T Technology Services, Kiran, who has been working in the area for eight months, stated that riders frequently fall while attempting to navigate the deep potholes.</p>.Pipeline work leaves Bengaluru's Double Road strewn with rubble, walkers stranded.<p>Director and CEO of Learners' Digital <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/skilldevelopment">Skill Development</a> Centre, Murali Mohan Konareddy, said that many accidents have occurred on this stretch. “Beyond the physical danger, the lack of a proper road surface has created environmental and economic issues. During the dry season, the road is engulfed in thick dust, while rains turn it into a stagnant pool of muddy water. Dust pollution is directly hitting the livelihood of small vendors and commuters," he said.</p><p>Harsha, who has worked in a bakery on this road for three years, said that customers do not visit his shop when the dust becomes unbearable.</p><p><strong>Apathy</strong></p><p>Despite the grave issues, there appears to be a systemic failure in addressing the grievances. A major hurdle is the lack of clarity among the tenants regarding the civic jurisdiction.</p><p>Nagesh said that many people do not even know whom to officially complain to, regarding the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiadb">KIADB-governed</a> road. “While the building owners have assured their tenants that a repair contract is in the pipeline, there is no concrete timeline on when the actual work will commence,” he said.</p><p>Kiran stated that the authorities merely offer empty promises to fix the issue, without taking any actual steps.</p>