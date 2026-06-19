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Mysuru's Savarkar Prathishtana condemns Prakash Raj for comments against Savarkar

Prakash Raj had remarked, ‘I am not Savarkar to apologise’, when asked to apologise for his comments on journalists.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Rakesh Bhat.

Rakesh Bhat.

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Published 19 June 2026, 17:09 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuruPrakash RajVinayak Damodar Savarkar

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