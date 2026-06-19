Mysuru's Savarkar Prathishtana condemns Prakash Raj for comments against Savarkar

<p>Mysuru: Members of the Savarkar Prathishtana (Foundation) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>have condemned actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=prakash%20raj">Prakash Raj</a> for his sarcastic comments against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.</p><p>In a press note, issued in Mysuru, on Friday, general secretary of Savarkar Prathishtana Rakesh Bhat has stated, “The allegations that Savarkar ‘begged for mercy’ or ‘apologised to the British’ have repeatedly been made by Congress leaders."</p><p>Recently, actor Prakash Raj made a sarcastic remark, saying, ‘I am not Savarkar to apologise’, when asked to apologise for his comments on journalists. </p>.<p>"A section of the media has also reported on Savarkar's mercy petitions, based on the statements by his great-grandson Satyaki Savarkar before the court. However, we should understand this issue in its full historical context."</p>.Prakash Raj refutes masked man's allegation of receiving Rs 200 crore to defame Dharmasthala.<p>The press note states, “Savarkar was sentenced to two life terms (a total of 50 years) and imprisoned in the notorious Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands. He was subjected to extremely harsh punishments, including transportation for life, solitary confinement, being chained and forced to stand for prolonged periods, extracting oil like a bull at the oil mill, twisting and weaving long lengths of rope, surviving on poor-quality food, and living in filthy prison cells."</p><p>"Under such barbaric and inhumane conditions, Savarkar submitted several petitions, seeking his release. However, it would be incorrect to view these petitions merely as personal pleas for mercy. Many historians believe that they were a strategic means to secure release from the prison, so that he could continue serving the nation and contribute more effectively to India's freedom movement."</p><p>“Many revolutionaries of the freedom struggle adopted different methods, according to their circumstances. Savarkar believed that remaining imprisoned would prevent him from serving the nation effectively. After his release, he was involved in social reforms, political activities, dissemination of nationalist ideas, and organisational work. Filing petitions for release was not unique to Savarkar. Many political prisoners of that era used legal and administrative channels to seek their release. Doing so does not diminish their patriotism or commitment to the cause of freedom,” Bhat said.</p>