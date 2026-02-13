<p>Mysuru: Velodrome, a dedicated arena for track cycling, that was planned for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, is still a dream, plagued by delay and official apathy, even though the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State government allocated Rs 10 crore in the 2023-24 Budget. </p><p>If everything had gone well, the heritage city of Mysuru was to get the second velodrome of the State, after Vijayapura. However, a lack of will by the authorities concerned and the government, to encourage athletics and sports has delayed the allotment of land, claim cyclists of Mysuru city.</p><p>The demand for a velodrome in Mysuru has gained momentum after the first facility was inaugurated in Vijayapura by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 9.</p>.‘Anganwadi Habba’ fosters low-cost learning for pre-schoolers in Mysuru.<p>Mysuru has been producing a number of professional cyclists, participating in national and international competitions. When the government allocated Rs 10 crore for a multi-purpose stadium that includes a velodrome, cycling enthusiasts of the city were happy.</p><p>The members of Mysuru District Amateur Cycling Association (MDACA) had extended support to the district administration and identified suitable land on the outskirts of the city near Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Depot and Visvesvaraya Technological University regional campus. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports also submitted a formal request to the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) for land.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, N Lokesh, international cyclist and Ekalavya awardee, said, "A formal request for the land has been submitted to the MDA. According to the authorities, it has to be decided in the Cabinet meeting. We have presented a sketch of the cycle track and other facilities required at the multi-purpose stadium for wrestling, kho kho, and volleyball training academies under one roof. A first round of meeting was held with cycling experts from Kolkata regarding the velodrome. But unfortunately, the government has neglected it".</p><p>"We need an international standard velodrome with state-of-the-art facilities. The authorities should hold a meeting to discuss the issue. The velodrome facility has been long neglected. The District incharge Minister should hold a meeting with experts and expedite the land allotment process. This would encourage a lot of cycling enthusiasts. The velodrome in Chennai was dedicated three years ago and has produced several medalists," he noted.</p><p>A coach from Sports Authority of India (SAI) said, Mysuru has several cyclists, with three international medalists and one Asian medalist. "The MDACA hosts cycling competitions regularly. But, only road cycling and mountain terrain cycling are being conducted. No track cycling contest is conducted, as there is no track (velodrome). Velodrome is for the competitive category and is an Olympic sport. Those who attend the event are inspired by the sports and contact us for enquiry on competitive events," he said.</p><p>Parents are not allowing their wards to take up cycling at a professional level, due to the present road condition and traffic. The cycles are different, so is the training for track cycling. Hence, a velodrome is a necessity. Hope more people will come forward once it is established, as it is an indoor sport and safer, compared to road and mountain terrain cycling, he said.</p>