<p>Mandya: A case related to the encroachment of government land at Nagamangala in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya district </a>has taken a serious turn as it has come to light that the extent of encroachment has allegedly increased from 320 acres to 1,000 acres. The responsibility of the investigation, which was vested with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), has been transferred to the Additional Superintendent of Police.</p><p>A team, led by Nagamangala DySP Chaluvaraju was formed on January 15 and given the responsibility of the investigation. However, as there was no progress in the probe after four months, Upalokayukta B Veerappa recently warned Superintendent of Police Shobarani that the probe should be completed in a transparent and fair manner soon.</p>.Nagamangala land grab case: Upa Lokayukta orders to expedite probe.<p>The investigation officer had also written to the Additional SP that the case was serious and vast, and it should be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Now, the DGP has ordered the investigation be handed over to Mandya Additional SP (Law and Order) Thimmaiah.</p><p>Preliminary reports estimated that around 320 acres of government land was usurped, with a loss of Rs 200 crore to the government. Now, the loss is estimated to be big.</p><p><strong>Encroachment case</strong></p><p>Based on public complaints about illegal allotment of government land and misuse of power, the Mandya Lokayukta police conducted a search on January 13. They conducted simultaneous operations at seven places, including the Nagamangala taluk office, houses of the accused employees, a photocopy centre and a private hotel in Agrahara, Mysuru city. </p><p>A case was filed at the town police station against 10 accused, including two shirestedars and four second division assistants. Seven accused were arrested and they were remanded in 14 days judicial custody. All of them have subsequently got bail.</p><p><strong>Notices</strong></p><p>Preparations are underway to issue notices to around 700 people in connection with the government land encroachment case, and notices have been served to more than 70 people so far, according to sources.</p>