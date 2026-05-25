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Nagamangala land encroachment case widens; probe handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police

It has come to light that the extent of encroachment has allegedly increased from 320 acres to 1,000 acres.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 07:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEncroachmentmandya districtNagamangalapolice investigation

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