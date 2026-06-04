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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti celebrated in grand manner in Mysuru

A procession of tongas, sarots and folk troupes on the main roads added glitter and brought the memories of the royal era tolife, in Mysuru, on Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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