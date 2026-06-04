Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti celebrated in grand manner in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Processions, cultural events and other programmes marked Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. </p><p>A procession of tongas, sarots and folk troupes on the main roads added glitter and brought the memories of the royal era tolife, in Mysuru, on Thursday.</p><p>It was organised by Urs Mandali and various organisations as part of the Nalwadi jayanti. Folk troupes Kamsaale, Veergaase, people chanting 'Harinama smarane', and Nalwadi's achievements and contributions were highlighted on the posters of the sarots.</p>.Book on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to be released on June 4.<p>The procession, comprising a decorated chariot with Nalwadi's portrait, which started from Sri Jayachamarajendra School for Excellence, passed through Krishnaraja Boulevard, Vani Vilas Road, Madhavrao Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and culminated at Krishnaraja Circle. People were seen folding their hands to pay respects to the portrait of the Maharaja.</p><p>Member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar offered floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi, before the procession.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Nalvadi's descendant and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said, "The contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar are still remembered by the people. A programme on him should be organised every month".</p><p>He announced a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh to the children of Urs Boarding School, in the name of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, on the occasion. </p><p>MLA T S Srivathsa said, "Nalwadi has shown the world the system of governance. Even today, we are debating on eliminating untouchability and talk about reservation. But Nalwadi implemented them long back. He was responsible for many firsts in the country. When Nalwadi's name is mentioned, only good governance comes to one'smind". </p><p>Several seers, including Malavalli Manteswamy Mutt's M L Varchus Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs, Jnanannda Channaraje Urs, Varun Lingaraje Urs, B P Bharat Urs, Arasu Mandali president Srikantaraje Urs, and Rama Seva Sangha's Sundar Raje Urs participated.</p>