'Nammara - Tree Census' documents 1,21,789 trees in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The Nammara - Tree Census - a citizen-led urban tree enumeration exercise, revealed that as per their preliminary report, there are 1,21,789 trees by road side in the 65 wards of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>city. </p><p>The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) took up the study through the Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, led by Smitha Hegde. </p><p>Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) invited the CFAL to undertake a comprehensive census of the trees in urban Mysuru in October 2025. An MoU was signed with the MCC to document Mysuru’s urban tree wealth.</p><p>Bherunda Foundation, led by Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, joined the mission in January 2026 and took it forward, in order to preserve, protect and enhance the legacy of green heritage of Mysuru, laid by the visionary Wadiyar Maharajas. </p>.30 trees chopped along train tracks in Mysuru: RFO issues notice to railway officials.<p>Trishika Kumari Wadiyar handed over the report to Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, recently. </p><p>The trees were counted, mapped and documented/recorded with green tag. They have come up with a comprehensive scientific report containing species analysis, ward-wise findings, canopy estimates, and carbon sequestration data. </p><p>The full scientific report will be released in August.</p><p>The final report will have verified species count and top 20 species distribution maps; ward-wise tree density rankings and canopy coverage estimate; carbon storage and annual sequestration estimate for Mysuru city; heritage tree list (trees over 100 years old); native and exotic species analysis; health status and distribution of tries across all 65 wards. It will even list priority wards for new planting and ecological restoration. </p><p>The survey gives a larger picture of urban health, where shade is strong, where water is retained in the soil, where birds still find corridors, and where green gaps need attention. </p><p>In a rapidly changing climate, this kind of clarity helps cities respond with precision rather than guesswork. This will serve as the foundation for a sustainable Mysuru, enabling smarter urban planning, guiding future planting drives, and ensuring that the city's living green infrastructure is protected for generations to come, as per the report. </p><p>About 520 citizen volunteers including students, engineers, teachers, doctors, homemakers, retired professionals took up the survey over six months. </p><p>Each volunteer recorded GPS coordinates, measured girth, assessed tree health, identified species, and noted the locality of tree. </p><p>About 21 organisations partnered - CII, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, Infosys, JK Tyres, R Process, Sunpure Oils; CFTRI, ICAN International School, 10X International School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, JSS College of Pharmacy, MIT Thandavapura, MYRA School of Business, Mysore School of Architecture, SDM-IMD, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Teresian College; United Volunteers for Nature, Yaduveer Brigade, Anuvrat Samiti, Devatha Manushya and Team. </p><p>Bherunda Foundation will maintain a public data portal, providing open access to the digital records of the Nammara Project. Citizens, researchers and planners will be able to search trees by ward, street, or species, and report tree health concerns to the city authorities. </p><p>In the first phase, all trees on streets and roads across all 65 wards, were counted and documented. In the second phase, they will cover every city park and public garden. In the third phase, they will cover Schools, colleges, temples and hospital campuses, as per the report. </p>