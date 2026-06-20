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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

'Nammara - Tree Census' documents 1,21,789 trees in Mysuru

The trees were counted, mapped and documented/recorded with green tag.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurutreestree census

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