<p>Mysuru: A two-day national seminar on ‘Transforming Education for the Future: Intelligent, Inclusive, and Immersive Learning’ was held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, recently. The seminar was organised by the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), University of Mysore (UoM), in collaboration with the New Delhi-based Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC).</p><p>The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, and students from diverse disciplines to deliberate on the evolving landscape of education in the era of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p>.DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit | AI in Higher Education: ‘Process over product’ is the way forward, say experts.<p>In his valedictory address, Parikshit Singh Manhas, Director, CEC, emphasised that learning is a lifelong journey and highlighted the vision of CEC in empowering learners through continuous intellectual engagement. He underscored the role of AI as a powerful enabler in education while stressing that true progress depends on human intellect — the ‘man behind the machine’. He encouraged the participants to perceive challenges as opportunities and to integrate traditional knowledge systems with modern technological advancements for a balanced and sustainable educational future.</p><p>Professor N Mamatha, chairperson, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, UoM, appreciated the collaborative efforts of CEC and EMRC in creating a vibrant academic platform. She highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between conventional teaching methods and modern technological tools. Cautioning against over-reliance on AI, she emphasised that creativity, originality, and critical thinking remain irreplaceable in the learning process.</p><p>R Mahesh, professor and chairman, Department of Studies in Business Administration, UoM, reflected on the transformation of pedagogy from traditional ‘chalk and talk’ methods to the modern ‘prompt and talk’ approach driven by AI. He highlighted the challenges faced by educators in engaging today’s learners and emphasised the importance of adapting to evolving educational environments while preserving human creativity and originality. He also stressed the value of interdisciplinary learning in enriching knowledge creation. Ganta Ravi Kumar, Director, EMRC, UoM, and K S Santhosh Kumar were present.</p>