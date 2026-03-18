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National seminar on transforming education for future held in Mysuru

The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, and students from diverse disciplines to deliberate on the evolving landscape of education in the era of emerging technologies.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:53 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruseminar

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