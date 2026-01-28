<p>Team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi, has raided a drug factory/manufacturing unit in Hebbal industrial area in Mysuru on Wednesday. </p><p>They have arrested one accused-Bishnoi Ganapath who was reportedly running the factory. </p>.Community radio at Mysuru jail by the inmates, for the inmates brings joy and hope.<p>According to sources, they have not found any contraband. Further details if they have found any raw material, what drug exactly they were manufacturing, how many people worked there and since how long this unit has been functioning is yet to be disclosed. </p><p>They are reportedly conducting the procedures from Wednesday morning. </p><p>This manufacturing unit is said to be located in a small shed in the first floor of a factory, at site no Q-143, 8th main, Hebbal Industrial area of Mysuru. </p><p>Mysuru city police have also rushed to the spot and have joined the NCB officials in the procedures. </p><p>It should be recalled that an MDMA manufacturing unit was raided by Maharashtra Police in Unnati Nagar, near ring road, in July last year. City Police intensified their drive against NDPS. </p>