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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

New inscription sheds light on Mysore Wadiyars’ village grants in Hesaraghatta

The inscribed portion had been buried under the ground and the stone was worshipped beneath a small shrine.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMysuruMysorewadiyar

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