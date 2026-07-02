New inscription sheds light on Mysore Wadiyars’ village grants in Hesaraghatta

<p>Bengaluru: A previously undocumented 18th-century inscription linked to the reign of Mysore ruler Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has been discovered at Dibbur village in Hesaraghatta hobli, providing fresh evidence of village grants made to temples under the kingdom. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The inscription was identified during fieldwork by history researcher M Narendra under the guidance of historian Vivekananda Sajjan and epigraphist K Dhanpal.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The stone inscription was found near the Anjaneya Temple in Dibbur. According to Dhanpal, the inscription dates to 1750, during the reign of Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1734–1766) and records that Dibbur village was granted to Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangapatna for the performance of temple rituals and daily worship. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The inscription states that the revenue and taxes collected from the village were earmarked for the temple’s maintenance, festivals and pooja services (anga-ranga bhoga and puja kainkarya),” Dhanpal said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Although the newly discovered inscription contains a brief record, its script, iconography and layout match, another inscription found near the Anjaneya Temple at Nagamangala — a village near Yelahanka — suggesting that both villages were donated to the same temple on the same occasion. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The upper portion of the inscription features carvings of the sun and moon, while the centre bears the Kirthimukha (a fierce, lion-like mythical guardian face with gaping jaws and fangs), an emblem associated with the Mysore Wadiyars. It also carries depictions of the Sudarshana Chakra, Shankha and the Vaishnava Trinama symbol. </p>.When history travels by post .<p class="bodytext">Narendra said the inscription had remained unnoticed for generations because villagers had mistaken the carved stone for a sacred idol. The inscribed portion had been buried under the ground and the stone was worshipped beneath a small shrine. During renovation of the temple, villagers shifted the slab and placed it beneath a peepal tree near the temple, inadvertently exposing the inscription. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dhanpal said the discovery adds to a growing body of evidence showing that Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar made a series of temple endowments across the Yelahanka region in the same year. Several of these inscriptions have already been published in Epigraphia Carnatica, while others remain unpublished. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that the newly documented inscription, together with the Nagamangala record, provides insight into the administrative and religious policies of the Mysore Wadiyars and contributes to a better understanding of the kingdom’s temple economy during the mid-18th century.</p>