NHAI proposes to clear 32 trees in APMC

<p>Mysuru: Officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have proposed clearing 32 trees near Mysuru-Nanjangud road signal on NH-766 near APMC A and B gates of Mysuru taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru </a>district. </p><p>Project Director of NHAI PIU-Mysuru has written to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Forest </a>department officials for permission to clear these trees for taking a project as a long term remedial measure for blackspot location. The Forest department officials have issued notification and invited objections if any from public by July 2, at 5.30 pm, as per the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976 (amended act 2014) section 8 (3) VII. </p>.NHAI to set up vehicle repair facilities on highways.<p>They have earmarked 10 Eucalyptus trees, three Rain trees, two Teak wood trees, four Babul (Kari Jali) trees, one Indian beach tree (Honge), one Peepal tree, three Mahogany trees, one Arjun tree, one Akash Mallige tree, one Gulmohar, one Tamarind tree, one Neem tree, one Indian Elm tree (Tapasi mara) and two jungle trees. Forest department officials have inspected the spot, and measured trees. </p><p>People can mail their objections via <a href="mailto:rfomyspublichearing@gmail.com">rfomyspublichearing@gmail.com</a> or write to tree officer, RFO Mysuru regional division, Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru-570008.</p>