Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

NHAI proposes to clear 32 trees in APMC

The Forest department officials have issued notification and invited objections if any from public by July 2, at 5.30pm, as per the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976 (amended act 2014) section 8 (3) VII.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 16:05 IST
NHAIAPMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us