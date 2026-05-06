<p>Mysuru: Officials of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) </a>have proposed clearing 560 trees for five different projects in Mysuru. </p><p>They have written letters to the Forest department officials for permission to clear these trees. The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-two-years-after-punishing-officer-over-forest-destruction-dept-does-u-turn-3966944"> Forest department</a> officials have invited objections if any from public by May 7, at 5.30pm, as per the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act 1976. </p><p><strong>Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (350 trees)</strong></p><p>NHAI officials have proposed to clear 350 trees, including three sandalwood trees, for additional works on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>-Mysuru Expressway-NH 275 at the Ring Road junction, taken up at a cost of Rs 63.67 crore. </p><p>Here, they have taken up the works on the flyover for NH-275 from Mysuru side with a project length of 1,008 meters; and an underpass for Mysuru ring road with a project length of 750 metre. </p><p>For these projects, they have marked 19 trees in Siddique Nagar on Fountain Circle road; 256 trees at Bannimantapa road park; 52 trees on Hunsur road median; and 20 trees on Nanjangud road median.</p><p><strong>210 trees for four other projects</strong></p><p>NHAI officials have also proposed to clear 210 more trees for four other projects, taken up at a cost of Rs 26.66 crore. </p><p>Among them NHAI officials have proposed to clear 15 trees for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>-Nanjangud NH-766 works, near TVS Circle Kadkola and Mandakalli road taken up for a project length of 810 meters. They have proposed to clear 11 trees at TVS Circle Kadakola (with project length of 310 metre) and four trees at Mandakalli (with project length of 400 metre). </p>.NH-66 service road plan in Ullal gets public backing; call for higher green cover grows.<p>They have proposed to clear 196 trees from Kerala border to Kollegal road, including 26 trees for Varuna circle work for a project length of 650 metre; 110 trees for Duddagere-Puttegowdanahundi road work for a project length of 940 metre; 60 trees for MC Hundi road work for a length of 1,300 metre. </p><p><strong>Public safety</strong></p><p>Officials of NHAI said that, all these projects are taken up in view of public safety to clear accident black spots.</p><p>The tender process has been completed, work orders have been issued and the works have also begun for all these three projects in January itself. They are awaiting permission to clear the trees to take up further works.</p><p>Even as the notification on the public objections has been issued on April 27, some environmentalists felt that they should give a time of at least 15 days. Hence some of them gave a representation to DCF K Paramesha to extend the deadline. </p><p>When contacted DCF Paramesha informed that they will receive objections till Thursday as scheduled. If needed they will extend it again.</p><p>People can mail their objections via <a href="mailto:rfomysore123@gmail.com">rfomysore123@gmail.com</a> or drop letter to Objection box or write to tree officer, RFO Mysuru regional division, Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru-570028.</p>