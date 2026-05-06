Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

NHAI proposes to clear 560 trees for five different projects

Forest dept invites objections if any by 5.30 PM on May 7 ,2026. People can mail their objections via rfomysore123@gmail.com
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruNHAIRoadsTree felling

Follow us on :

Follow Us