<p>Mysuru: Work on the construction of the NIMHANS-model hospital and de-addiction centre, under Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI), is all set to begin on a 20 acre plot in Gudumadanahalli of Mysuru taluk, under Varuna Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, near Mysuru Airport.</p><p>The buildings of the hospital are coming up at a cost of Rs 100 crore and Siddaramaiah had announced this proposal during the previous budget, in 2025. CM laid foundation stone to the hospital virtually during an event at Kupya village of T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district on January 18.</p><p>"The detailed project report (DPR) of these centres is approved and an administrative approval is obtained from the State Government to the project. The Mysuru district administration has already handed over the land to the MMC and RI. The tender process is also completed. After the contract agreement is done, the work will begin - in two weeks. It will be completed in two years," said Dean and Director of MMC and RI Dr K R Dakshayini. </p><p>"The building will be constructed in the first phase. Recruitment of human resources and procurement of equipment will be done in the second phase" Dr Dakshayini added. </p><p>In order to ease the burden of cases from Mysuru to NIMHANS in Bengaluru; and in order to ensure timely, quality and advanced treatment, the State government is establishing this hospital in Mysuru. </p><p>Dr Dakshayini said, "Hospitals of the 100-year-old MMC & RI, including KR Hospital are catering to at least 300 to 350 patients of neurology and handling 15 to 20 neuro surgeries per week mainly related to head injuries due to accidents. We are catering to at least 15 to 20 accident related in-patients, and 30 to 40 OPD cases per day related to neuro sciences. We are also handling around 850 psychiatry or mental health cases per week. These patients are from not just Mysuru, but the entire South Karnataka including Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts. So, this hospital, with state of the art facilities, with cutting edge technologies, will not just help patients and their relatives, but will also help the students of MMC & RI".</p><p>"The deaddiction centre will help in handling the increasing cases of drug abuse and alcohol-related cases," Dr Dakshayini said. </p><p>S Guruprasad, Assistant Executive Engineer, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "This 160-bed main hospital block will have ground plus five floors and terrace, spread over 19,266.16 metres. Deaddiction centre will have a ground floor and first floor spread over 1552.12 sq metres.</p><p>The ground floor of the hospital will house emergency, radiology and oncology departments. The first floor will house the laboratory, psychiatry, radiation and oncology departments. The second floor will have a Neurology department, Neuro rehab department. Third floor will have a Neurosurgery department, cath lab and special wards. Fifth floor will have an admin unit, medical record room, blood bank, auditorium, drug store, kitchen, doctors' dining area; and cantene for patients and relatives. The hospital will have emergency, casualty to counseling facilities; OPD units, police out post, pharmacy, waiting rooms, seminar rooms, conference halls, OTs, ICUs; In patient wards including VIP wards. It will have all advanced diagnostic facilities from x-ray, MRI, ultrasound scanning, ECG, EEG, EMG, CT scan and more. </p><p>"This hospital will not just help save lives with timely treatment, it will also save time and travelling and accommodation expenses of the relatives" said E Vasanthi, a Mysurean.</p>