<p>Chairperson of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-commission">Women's Commission</a>, Nagalakshmi Chowdary, said that the licence of all the private institutions, including hospitals, to homestays, resorts, will be cancelled if they do not have an internal complaint committee as per a Government order," she said.</p><p>"Even the DC office should have a local complaint committee. They have to hold meetings once every three months. If the grievances are not addressed there, they can approach authorities at higher levels, including the women's panel," he said.</p><p>She also informed that, "It is mandatory to form 'Mahila Kaavalu Samithi' in all Gam Panchayats, and to hold meetings once in three months. Women's Grama Sabhas should be held regularly," she said. </p><p>Nagalakshmi was speaking after holding a meeting to review the status of about 35 complaints related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, pending with the Commission in the presence of all the survivors and all the officials of jurisdictional police stations and various departments of the district.</p>.<p>Even as about 500 women attended the meeting, they registered about 150 relevant complaints on Friday.</p>.<p>Nagalakshmi informed that she received complaints related to workplace harassment, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/domestic-violence">domestic violence</a>, issues faced by the physically challenged, issues faced by widows, issues related to property dispute and appeals for houses.</p><p><strong>Mandatory health checkup in hostels:</strong></p><p>She informed that, even as a class 9 student of a hostel in North Karnataka was pregnant, none were unaware of her pregnancy till she delivered a baby in a hostel. Hence, it has now been made mandatory to do a health check for high school students of hostels once in three months, she said.</p>.'Toxic' too obscene? AAP files complaint with Karnataka women's commission against Yash-starrer.<p>She has even sought a report on all the protocols followed, including the quality of drinking water to equipment used for the safety and well being of mother and child health at all taluk <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospitals">hospitals</a>, PHCs, and CHCs.</p><p>Nagalakshmi Chowdary informed that she has sought a report on action taken on illicit liquor being sold illegally in a few shops in various villages.</p><p>Followed by complaints, she said that she has instructed DC to check the quality of kits provided to hostel students, including soap, brush.</p><p>Nagalakshmi also informed that there have been complaints to the Government related to some private institutions still not giving menstrual leave, while it is being given in Government offices, she said.</p>