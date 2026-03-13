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No internal complaints committee in private institutions? License will be cancelled, warns Karnataka women’s commission

It has now been made mandatory to do a health check for high school students of hostels once in three months.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:38 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruICCwomen's commission

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