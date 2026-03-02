<p>Mysuru: Stepping in to clear the air over the controversial sports stadium project in T Narsipur on KSIC silk filature land, Social Welfare and Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, on Monday, assured that the government will not proceed with the construction, if it poses a threat to the historic Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) that produces the famed Mysore Silk sarees.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Mysuru city, Mahadevappa clarified that there is ‘no question’ of closing the silk factory. “Certain individuals are unnecessarily creating confusion among the people. The initial plan was to utilise 1.5 acres of unused land of the KSIC, originally earmarked for silk market expansion, for a stadium. However, we have decided to re-examine that order,” the minister said.</p>.Unrest over stadium plan at KSIC yarn unit snowballs into crisis for Mysore Silk.<p><strong>No 'prestige issue'</strong></p><p>The minister emphasised that the State government is not rigid on the location. “The silk factory is our priority. The government does not view this as a prestige issue. If the stadium project is found to be detrimental to the factory's operations or its environment, we will not build it there. Our responsibility is to protect the factory’s legacy,” he stated.</p><p><strong>Assurance to workers</strong></p><p>Urging the workers of the KSIC and the public not to panic, the minister lashed out at the BJP for ‘politicising’ the matter. “The opposition is playing games with sensitive issues to create unrest. Our government is committed to the growth of the silk industry. I have already held a meeting with the officials of both the Sports and Sericulture departments to discuss the technicalities. If it is deemed absolutely necessary to save the factory's interests, the stadium plan at that specific spot will be dropped,” he added.</p>