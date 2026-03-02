'No water, no food': Israel-Iran War leaves Karnataka's Hassan residents stuck in Bahrain, Dubai

<p>Hassan: A seven-member group from Angadihalli village in Belur taluk of Karnataka's Hassan district, who had travelled to Bahrain to sell hair oil, has been left stranded there due to the ongoing conflict involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/irans-resilience-meets-trumps-miscalculations-3917247">Iran</a>, the United States and Israel.</p><p>The group has been stranded at Bahrain capital Manama, as the flights to India have been suspended.</p>.<p>In all seven people, including four of a family, Panju, his wife Jamuna, daughter and son had gone to Gulf countries a month ago to sell oil. They have informed the family members about how they have got stranded in Bahrain, through WhatsApp call. They have also appealed to the government to save them.</p><p>“There has been an explosion at the building near where we have been staying. Our friends rescued and evacuated us. We have no water to drink and no food. Please help us return to the country,” they appealed.</p><p>Hakki-pikki and Tribal community’s district unit former president Hooraju Angadihalli said, it is common for the tribals to visit foreign countries to sell hair oil and pain relief oil.</p><p>Panju and family had also gone there for this purpose. The government should rescue them, he said.</p>.How the assault on Iran unfolded.<p><strong>Arsikere</strong></p><p>A five-member group of friends from Arsikere taluk, who had gone for a programme, have been stranded at a hotel there.</p><p>The five people travelled to Abu Dhabi and were instructed to go to Dubai on Saturday. Accordingly, they went to Dubai and stayed in a hotel. “At present, we are safe,” they have informed.</p><p>Yathish Gowda, president of Dubai Vokkaligara Sangha has stated that Kannadigas who need any help in connection to the people stuck in Dubai can contact +971555114205.</p><p><strong>Chamarajanagar</strong></p><p>As the air services have been suspended due to the war conflict, Nanjundaiah, vice principal of KPS school in Yelandur has been stranded in Dubai. He had gone to attend a private programme in Dubai. He has informed his friends that he has been staying at a hotel and is safe.</p>