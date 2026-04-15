<p>The nursing students of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI) levelled serious allegations that injection syringes are being reused at the K R Hospital and PKTB Hospital, and they are not being provided necessary hand gloves and masks, while attending patients.</p><p>During an interaction with the State Women's Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, they alleged, "The syringe that is given to the patient during admission is being reused every day. The nursing superintendent scold us when it is discarded after use. No safety measures are being taken."</p>.Karnataka: Scientific disposal of sanitary napkins remains challenge; sustainable alternatives being explored.<p>However, K R Hospital Supervisor Dr Shobha said, "We have not received any such complaint. We are supplying sufficient syringes."</p><p>Dr Nagalakshmi said, "This is a very sensitive issue. It is regrettable that those in charge are not aware of the problem. This will be brought to the notice of the CM. The patients and students should not be inconvenienced due to the negligence of the officials".</p>