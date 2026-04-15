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Nursing students allege syringes being reused, no hand gloves & masks provided in Mysuru govt hospitals

K R Hospital Supervisor Dr Shobha said, 'We have not received any such complaint. We are supplying sufficient syringes.'
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruSyringes

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