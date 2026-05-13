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Panel formed to fix value of land for acquisition for Vinoba, JLB road corridors in Mysuru

The PWD, Mysuru division, involved private company - Vistaara Infra Consultants to prepare the DPR at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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