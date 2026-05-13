Panel formed to fix value of land for acquisition for Vinoba, JLB road corridors in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: A committee, led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Deputy Commissioner, has been formed to fix the value of the land for acquisition for the proposed elevated flyover/grade separators on Hunsur/Vinoba Road corridor and JLB (Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai) Road Corridor in Mysuru city.</p><p>The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted to the State government and the projects are proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,198 crore. They have earmarked Rs 2,081.83 crore for land acquisition. The process to identify an agency to translocate 770 trees is underway and Rs 13.27 crore is earmarked for this.</p><p>The officials have identified 6.6433 hectare of land including 4.5388 hectare private land and 2.1045 hectare government land for the JLB road corridor from Railway station circle to Ramaswamy circle; Ramaswamy circle to CKC (Christ the King) circle; CKC circle to Manandavadi circle and Manadavadi circle to Saint Mary's circle. </p><p>They have also identified 10.007 hectare of land including 8.2585 hectare private land and 1.7485 hectare government land for Hunsur road corridor in Mysuru city, Paduvarahalli, Vijayashreepura, Hinkal, Hootagalli, Belavadi and Yelwal.</p><p>The PWD, Mysuru division, involved private company - Vistaara Infra Consultants to prepare the DPR at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore. The soil test or procedure of borelogs is completed. </p><p>The Karnataka government has sent the proposal to the Mysuru district administration, seeking certain clarifications, including the cost of land acquisition. Technical aspects are cleared. If the proposal is approved and funds are granted, the projects, will be completed in three years. </p><p><strong>Hunsur road corridor</strong></p><p>A continuous elevated four-lane corridor of 5.4 km is proposed on Hunsur road or Vinoba road from Field Marshal K M Cariappa (Metropole) junction to Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Hinka) junction (convergence point with NH 275-Mysore ring road). </p><p>It connects to Huyilalu circle, which leads to the land notified for the international cricket stadium. This project is mainly proposed for a smooth connectivity from the Railway station and bus stand to the stadium. </p>.Four-lane underpass proposed on LC1 at Mysuru's Kukkarahalli junction.<p>The existing four-lane road, at ground level, is proposed to serve local traffic. They plan to create an entry ramp on the left hand side (LHS) and exit ramp on the right hand side (RHS) at Kalamandira junction; exit ramp on RHS at St Joseph School junction; an entry ramp on LHS and exit ramp on RHS at Aishwarya petrol bunk junction. </p><p><strong>JLB road corridor</strong></p><p>On JLB road - between Railway station junction to JSS College junction - four vehicular underpass are proposed on the existing ground profile near Field Marshal KM Cariappa (Metropole) junction, D Devaraja Urs road junction, Javagal Srinath junction and Ramaswamy circle. They have proposed a four-lane elevated road/flyover near Srikanteshwara Iyer/RTO junction to JSS college junction.</p><p>Officials claim that Mysuru city has more than 10 lakh registered vehicles, as of November 2025. Traffic projections show a rise to 96,000 PCU (Passenger Car Units)/day by 2045. The projects are proposed in order to ease the traffic and also with a vision for future - for the next 25 years.</p><p>There are plans to make provision for metro projects along these two stretches. The average traffic on Hunsur road corridor is over 60,000 vehicles per day, which exceeds during weekends. The traffic near RTO junction on JLB road alone has increased by more than 60 per cent from 18,000 PCU(Passenger Car Units)/day in 2015 to 30,000 PCU/day in 2025.</p><p>Experts and Mysureans urge to divert outside traffic via ring road, and limit planned systematic sustainable development to new Greater Mysuru area, with a vision group involving experts and urban planners. They urge to retain core heritage city area and its natural beauty, as the people come here to see the Mysuru built by Wadiyar Maharajas. </p><p><strong>JLB road corridor may be dropped</strong></p><p>It is learnt that the Chief Minister has directed the officials to drop the JLB road project during a meeting in Mysuru last week. However there is no official communication in this regard. The proposal may be discussed again on Thursday, during the CM's meeting in Mysuru, according to officials.</p>