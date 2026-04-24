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Parents allege baby death due to ant bite in Mysuru hospital

A pre-term baby born on April 15 to Neela from Kuvempunagar, which was treated in NICU of Chaluvamba Hospital due to low birth weight died on April 17.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 01:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDeathbaby

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