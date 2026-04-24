<p>Mysuru: Parents suspected medical negligence over death of a new born in Chaluvamba Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>and staged a protest near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital </a>on Thursday. They alleged that the baby died due to alleged ant bites.</p>.Infant loses part of finger while undergoing treatment at Bengaluru hospital, case filed.<p>A pre-term baby born on April 15 to Neela from Kuvempunagar, which was treated in NICU of Chaluvamba Hospital due to low birth weight died on April 17. The hospital authorities claimed that baby died due to infection and jaundice. Dean and director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute K R Dakshayini said the fact will be known after the autopsy. </p>