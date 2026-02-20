<p>Mysuru: Packed with 65 movies, expo to celebrate nine decades of Kannada film industry's journey, cultural events, desi food, etc. The fourth international festival of short films and documentaries has something for cinema lovers and students. </p><p>The three-day fest 'Paridrishya-2026', hosted by Mysuru Cinema Society (MCS) began on Maharaja's College Ground, in Mysuru, from Friday. </p><p>The expo showcases 90 years of Sandalwood, which has produced over 5000 movies; from first Kannada takie Sati Sulochana directed by Y V Rao to Max directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. It highlights contributions of those who shaped and enriched the industry like T P Kailasam, Puttanna Kanagal, Chi Uday Shankar, S P Balasubramanyam, S Janaki, Dr Rajkumar, B Sarojadevi, Shankar Nag, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yash and more.</p><p>It depicts the mile stones with mythology and theater-based films like Bhakta Dhruva of first decade; cinema with devotional and social themes like Bhakta Prahlada of second decade; rise of major stars with improved production quality like Ranadheera Kanteerava of third decade; golden era of strong story telling like Bangarada Manushya, Naagarahaavu, and Sharapanjara of fourth decade.</p>.Paridrishya: Mysuru's International festival of short films, documentaries begins February 20.<p>It protrays the fifth decade's parallel cinemas and commercial successes like Shankar Guru, Babruvaahana; family-oriented, commercial movies of sixth decade like Prema Loka, Mutthinahaara; seventh decade's technological improvement and youth-oriented themes like Om, America America; eighth decade's new wave of story telling like Mungaru Male, Jackie; ninth decade's national and international recognition like Kantara, and KGF. </p><p>S N Tanushree, who has given up an IT job, to promote Indian traditional games is introducing five classic and 12 heritage games. Artist Kaushik Surya had drawn a rangoli of Puttanna Kanagal. </p><p>People are relishing Davanagere benne dose, Melkote puliyogare and exploring millets pongal to ragi panipuri with a protein-rich filling of green gram.</p><p>Taradevi has displayed Mysuru's traditional dolls at her Bombe Mane stall. People are shopping varieties of Mysore pak - pista, kaju, and milk - and Ilkal sarees from Sigli Narayan Betgeri. </p><p>Environmentalist Shylajesh Raja said, "Movies like Kautuka directed by Prashanth Sagar are an example to how cinema can play an effective and impactful role in creating awareness, and shaping values among youth". </p><p>Bhuvan A Gowda, a class 8 student of Maharshi Agasthya Gurukala, said, "The fest is a learning experience, besides entertainment". </p>