Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Paridrishya 2026 celebrates sandalwood journey, offers vibrant cinema experience

People are relishing Davanagere benne dose, Melkote puliyogare and exploring millets pongal to ragi panipuri with a protein-rich filling of green gram.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us