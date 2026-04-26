<p>Mysuru: In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Karma Kagyu Monastery at Tibetan camp settlement in Bylakuppe, in Periyapatna taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-airport-runway-expansion-gains-pace-leaders-call-for-encumbrance-free-land-3981622">Mysuru </a>district and praised the efforts taken there to conserve nature.</p><p>This Buddhist monastery shows the relationship that the Buddhist tradition has with nature. Buddha attained enlightenment under a tree. Nature is an integral part of our lives. The Tibetan camp in Bylakuppe is an example of this, the PM said.</p><p>“The Tibetan settlement area in Karnataka is spread over 100 acres. It has been transformed into a forest, preserving over 700 indigenous tree species. The barren land has been transformed into a 100-acre forest conservation zone, under the guidance of their religious leaders,” he said.</p><p>It operates under the Bodhisattva Trust, founded in 1995 with the mission of environmental conservation and nature restoration. The trust also runs the Nalanda School, a gurukul-style institution where monks receive training and education in sustainable living practices.</p>.PM Modi lauds Karma Kagyu Monastery’s green initiative, calls it 'shining example'.<p>The prime minister also extended Buddha Poornima greetings and said, “Gautama Buddha is more relevant now than ever. Amidst the tensions and conflicts that the world is witnessing today, Buddha’s message of peace and compassion is even more important.” </p><p><strong>About Bylakuppe</strong></p><p>Bylakuppe is one of the largest Tibetan settlements in the world. It has attractive Buddhist monasteries, the famous ‘Golden Temple’ (Namroling Vihara). It is also a centre for introducing Tibetan culture. It is also a major tourist destination and gains attention for cleanliness and discipline. There are huge golden statues of Buddha in Namroling Vihara, beautiful paintings and prayer halls.</p>