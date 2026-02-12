<p>Mysuru: Even as crime incidents are on a rise in Mysuru and surrounding areas, the Police Department is on a high alert and has intensified patrolling and inspections at high traffic areas in the city. Besides, it has launched foot patrolling by the personnel, led by officers, from 6 pm to 11 pm, for a drug-free city.</p><p>The CCB and Mandi police continued the search operation against the sales and transportation of illegal drugs under Mandi and Udayagiri police station limits on Wednesday.</p> .<p>Two people, Mohammed Kareem and Nishad Basha, residents of Mandi Mohalla and Kalayanagiri Nagar were arrested and the police seized 3.14 grams of MDMA from them. A case has been registered and the accused remanded to judicial custody.</p><p>Five cases have been registered against Mohammed Kareem at various police stations in the city and the other accused Nishad Basha faces three cases of theft and extortion.</p> .<p>Besides, the CCB police conducted raids and seized 35 grams and 550 grams of ganja in separate cases and arrested three people, who are in judicial custody.</p> .<p><strong>Vimukti helpline</strong></p><p>The public can inform the Vimukti Police helpline 82779 48080, set up by the Mysuru city police, if they have any information on illegal sales, transportation or consumption of drugs in their vicinity, and extend support to the department. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has said that the details of the informants will be kept confidential.</p><p>The police officers have been creating awareness about the Vimukti helpline among students of colleges and schools and also, the public.</p>