<p>Mysuru: To preserve the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy released a poster for the survey of ancient manuscripts, taken up under the Central government’s Gyan Bharatam Mission.</p><p>The poster release, held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, was organised by the Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department in association with the Tourism department.</p> .<p><strong>Mission</strong></p><p>The DC said, the Gyan Bharatam Mission aims to permanently preserve centuries-old handwritten texts, manuscripts, and documents scattered across the country. "The initiative includes surveying, conservation, digitisation, registration, and publication of these records. By uploading the data on a central mobile application, a National Repository will be created to share this vast knowledge with the world," he added.</p><p>The Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department has been appointed as the nodal agency in Karnataka. A state-level standing committee has been formed under the Chief Secretary, and district-level committees have been set up under the respective Deputy Commissioners.</p> .<p><strong>Duties, execution</strong></p><p>The district committees are tasked with coordinating the survey, by identifying manuscripts in libraries, temples, religious institutions (mutts), educational institutions, and private collections.</p><p>The survey involves a technology-driven process, ensuring high data quality and deduplication. It includes collection mapping, physical verification with geo-tagging, metadata entry, and digital uploads. In areas with limited digital access, printed questionnaires will be used. The survey which started in March is scheduled to be completed by May.</p><p><strong>Progress</strong></p><p>In Karnataka, a total of 2,13,255 manuscripts have already been surveyed across 17 districts up to April 27. Out of these, Mysuru district alone accounts for 30,996 manuscripts. The Mysuru-based Oriental Research Institute (ORI), under University of Mysusu, will function as the cluster centre for the project with former ORI director K V Ramapriya acting as the coordinator.</p><p>Deputy Director for Archaeology, Museums and Heritage C N Manjula, and Assistant Directors Sunil Kumar and Prabhuswamy were present.</p>