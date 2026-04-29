Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Poster on ancient manuscripts survey launched in Mysuru

The poster release, held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, was organised by the Archaeology, Museums and Heritage department in association with the Tourism department.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 10:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us