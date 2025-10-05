Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Pourakarmikas keep up clean Mysuru image during Dasara

Mega Dasara celebrations, generated mega waste too
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 19:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruPourakarmikasDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us