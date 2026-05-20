PRASAD scheme for pilgrim amenities comes to stand still atop Mysuru's Chamundi Hill

<p>Mysuru: Following the directions of the High Court, the 'development of pilgrims' amenities', including shelter atop the Chamundi Hill, under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme has come to a halt. </p><p>Officials of KTIL (Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited) and Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority informed this.</p><p>They said they had just begun the works to build a multipurpose area and stage (with detachable tensile roofing provision with flooring of paver blocks) with PRASAD funds, next to the temple, to provide shelter to the pilgrims; to host events like Dasara inauguration, and mass chanting of Lalitha Sahasranama.</p><p>Due to the holidays increased inflow of pilgrims, compared to off season, and summer heat, the temple authority has put up a temporary German tent, with barricades for the queue system. Around 30,000 pilgrims are visiting the temple per day during weekdays and around 80,000 pilgrims are visiting during weekends, officials said. </p>.Karnataka High Court directs Mysuru DC to stop all construction activities at Chamundeshwari temple premises.<p><strong>Utilise existing Infra</strong></p><p>Environmentalists like Ravi Bale urged to utilise the existing facilities like unused queue mantapa, near multi-level parking area. During a survey, 440 street vendors are identified, but 270 of the shops built by the government have not been occupied yet, they pointed out.</p><p>In response to a petition filed by member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar against the constitution of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority; and construction of concrete structures in the ecologically sensitive area, the High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district to stop all construction activities, last month.</p><p><strong>Work</strong></p><p>The works atop the Chamundi Hill were taken up with Rs 45.71 crore from the Union government and Rs 16.28 crore from the State government. The State Tourism department sent this proposal to the Centre on January 27, 2021. The Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) approved the project on September 1, 2022. The Under Secretary of the MoT gave administrative approval on June 14, 2023. Karnataka State Cabinet approved it on January 5, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it virtually, on March 7, 2024. KTIL took up the works. The tender has been handed over to SKS Karkala Infotech, from Karkala. The work began in January this year after three years, since it was approved. </p><p>In order to cater to the growing number of devotees, the government was improving the amenities, under PRASAD scheme. It was coming up with a queue mantapa around the temple, in order to streamline the arrangements for a hassle-free darshan, to avoid stampede-like situations; basic amenities like toilets, drinking water, footwear stand, cloak room, entrance plaza to house information centre, ticket counter, an entrance arch and improvement of view points. The works on the view points could not be taken up as the Forest department objected. </p><p><strong>Protest</strong></p><p>Environmentalists including members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu led by Parashuramegowda had protested against the construction of additional concrete structures under PRASAD scheme, stating that it was reserve forest and ecologically sensitive zone. </p><p><strong>Sustainable works</strong> </p><p>They urged to utilise funds received under PRASAD scheme for sustainable alternative works like providing parking facilities for private vehicles at the foot of Chamundi Hill and providing vendors' zone; purchasing electric buses to the hill; and for sewage and solid waste management. </p>