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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

PRASAD scheme for pilgrim amenities comes to stand still atop Mysuru's Chamundi Hill

Due to the holidays increased inflow of pilgrims and summer heat, the temple authority has put up a temporary German tent, with barricades for the queue system.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruchamundi hill

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