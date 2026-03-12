<p>Mysuru: Prince Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma from Thiruvananthapuram will present a music concert in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Friday.</p><p>He will sing in Dr R Sundarachar and Saraswathy Rao Memorial Concert, organised by Mysuru-based cultural orgnisation Ganabharathi on March 13 at 6 pm.</p><p>Rama Varma will be accompanied by Avaneeshwaram S R Vinu on violin, Trichy B Harikumar on mridangam and N Amrit from Bengaluru on khanjira. </p><p>The event is sponsored by T S Venugopal and Shailaja, according to a press note from C G Ravishankar, Secretary of Ganabharathi.</p>.Music concert at Vasudevacharya’s residence in Mysuru.<p>Rama Varma, popularly known as Prince Rama Varma, is a vocalist and an exponent of Saraswati Veena. He has a repertoire of Swathi compositions.</p><p>He has performed globally and in all prestigious music sabhas in India. He spearheaded a movement to allow women into Navaratri Mantapam - both as artistes and listeners.</p><p>Vinu is ‘A Top’ grade artiste of AIR and Doordarshan. A Kalashree awardee from the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy, Vinu is one of the sought after accompanying violinists. He has performed all over the world, with many leading musicians.</p><p>Harikumar, from Changanasery, has accompanied legendary musicians such as K V Narayanaswamy, P S Narayanaswamy, M Balamuralikrishna and Madurai T N Seshagopalan. Amrit, a leading and top ranking khanjira artiste, has collaborated with international stars and has worked with music directors like A R Rahman, Nagendra (Rajan-Nagendra duo), Hamsalekha, V Manohar, and Ricky Kej.</p>