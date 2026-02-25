<p>Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar returned 2.54 kg gold and 5.321 kg silver, 57 vehicles, Rs 10 lakh in cash and other valuables worth Rs 2.96 crore recovered in 79 cases from September last year to property owners, during the 'property return parade' in Mysuru, on Wednesday. The Police have arrested 82 accused in these cases. </p><p>Addressing a press meet, Seema Latkar informed that in the past six months, they have cracked one dacoity, one conspiracy to dacoity, four extortion, two chain snatching, 26 thefts, nine house thefts, three thefts by house helps, four common thefts, 57 vehicle thefts, and one case of Karnataka Forest Act. Besides gold and silver, they have recovered 49 two-wheelers, three cars, one jeep, two lorries, one goods vehicle, one autorickshaw, and 33 kg sandalwood logs. </p>.Bengaluru: Night burglar held; cops recover valuables worth Rs 1.84 cr.<p>Sarasawathipuram Police have arrested two accused and cracked nine cases - eight thefts, one vehicle theft and recovered 529 gram gold, 1.412 kg silver, and one two-wheeler. </p><p>Kuvempu Nagar Police have arrested 10 accused, and cracked 13 cases - nine thefts, two house thefts, two thefts by house helps, and have recovered property worth Rs 63 lakh. </p><p>Lashkar Police have arrested six accused and cracked eight cases, three house thefts, four vehicle thefts, one case of gold cheating, and recovered 324 gram gold, three two-wheelers and one autorickshaw. </p><p>CCB Police have arrested seven accused and cracked 11 vehicle theft cases and have recovered two lorries, one jeep, and eight two-wheelers worth Rs 35 lakh. </p><p>Vidyaranyapuram Police have arrested one accused and cracked one house theft case, recovering 252 gram gold. </p><p>Metgalli Police have arrested 17 accused and have solved 13 cases - one extortion, seven theft, one house theft, one theft by house help, two cases of vehicle theft, one theft and have recovered 73 gram gold, 447 gram silver, two-wheeler, one laptop, Rs 63,000 in cash, batteries, motors and copper wires. </p><p>Vijayanagar Police have arrested six accused and have cracked five cases - one chain snatching, three vehicle thefts, one house help theft and recovered 63 gram gold, 2.450 kg silver, two two-wheelers and one car.</p><p>Mandi Police have arrested 11 accused, and have solved 14 cases - one extortion, 13 vehicle thefts and recovered 13 two-wheelers, one car, 61 gram silver, and one mobile phone. </p><p>Narasimharaja Police have arrested nine accused and cracked eight cases - two extortion, one theft, four vehicle theft, one Forest Act case, and recovered property worth Rs 12.80 lakh including 69 gram gold, four two-wheeler, and 33 kg sandalwood. </p><p>In one case, an accused identified lonely houses in posh areas on google map, and committed house thefts. He was tracked through NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid). In another case, a lecturer of a private college, had stolen gold jewellery of a neighbor and had pledged them in finance companies. Based on the details of the gold pledged, the police cracked the case.</p>