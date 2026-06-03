Proposal for rail infra expansion in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Mysore MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to propose for infrastructure upgrades in Mysuru’s railway network recently.</p><p>In his post on X (Twitter), Wadiyar said he had submitted a representation, seeking approval for a third entry at Mysuru Railway Station, along with comprehensive upgradation works aimed at improving passenger handling capacity and accessibility.</p>.<p><strong>High-speed train</strong></p><p>Wadiyar urged the Minister to take steps to extend high-speed rail connectivity from Chennai to Mysuru, citing the city’s growth importance and increasing passenger demand.</p><p>“Considering Mysuru’s strategic importance and the rising number of commuters, the extension of the high-speed rail corridor to Mysuru should be examined and included in future planning and feasibility studies,” Wadiyar said.</p><p><strong>Rail upgrade</strong></p><p>The proposal comes amid ongoing efforts by the Centre to modernise railway infrastructure and expand connectivity across regions, with Mysuru gaining prominence in Karnataka.</p><p><strong>Public concern</strong></p><p>While the move has been welcomed by many, as a step towards improved connectivity, public responses have highlighted the need to address concerns such as passenger comfort, cleanliness, and employment opportunities alongside infrastructure expansion.</p><p>Another user pointed to unemployment concerns, saying many apprenticeship-trained candidates in Mysuru workshops continue to face job scarcity and called for employment opportunities for the trained youth.</p>