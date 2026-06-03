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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Proposal for rail infra expansion in Mysuru

Mysore MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to propose for infrastructure upgrades.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysururail line

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