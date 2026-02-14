Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Proposed Mysuru's T Narsipur stadium likely to be death blow to KSIC mother unit

Since it's risky for children, relocation likely inevitable; re-establishment tough
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 08:30 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruMysore silk sareesKSIC

Follow us on :

Follow Us