Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Protestant Christians leaders seek Rs 500 crore for development corporation, flag cemetery shortage

Assistant Archbishop Sunil V Jacob raised concern over a demographic oversight in the government representation.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 14:17 IST
SiddaramaiahChristiansProtestants

Follow us on :

Follow Us