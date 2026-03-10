Protestant Christians leaders seek Rs 500 crore for development corporation, flag cemetery shortage

<p>Mysuru: Expressing disappointment over the recent Karnataka state budget, Protestant Christian leaders have urged the government to allocate an additional Rs 500 crore for the new Christian Community Development Corporation (KCCDCL) and ensure fair representation for the community on its administrative board.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Tuesday, the Diocese of All Protestant Churches (DAPC) leaders thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for establishing the corporation outside the general Minority department. However, they mentioned that against an expected allocation of Rs 250 crore, only Rs 93.50 crore was given in the recent budget.</p>.Rs 460 crore allocated for layout development in Mysuru Development Authority budget.<p>Assistant Archbishop Sunil V Jacob raised concern over a demographic oversight in the government representation. “There are nearly 48 lakh Christians in Karnataka and a majority — around 30 to 35 lakh — belong to Protestant, Pentecostal and Independent churches. However, the government benefits and representation tend to favour only established denominations such as the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of South India. There is no representation for Pentecostal or Independent Protestant churches on the corporation’s 11-member board,” he said, requesting for a proportional representation for these communities.</p><p><strong>Cemetery crisis</strong></p><p>Highlighting a critical issue, the leaders drew attention to the shortage of burial grounds in Mysuru. Sunil Jacob explained that the existing cemeteries are full, placing an immense burden on the grieving families.</p><p>“Although we identified a suitable land and submitted formal requests in 2022, the files are being intentionally halted by grassroots-level officials, including Village Accountants and Tahsildars, despite positive verbal assurances by higher authorities, such as the Deputy Commissioner. WE demand the immediate allotment of dedicated cemetery lands at all district and taluk headquarters across Karnataka,” he said.</p><p><strong>Misuse of law</strong></p><p>Archbishop Vinod M Jacob accused that the Anti-Conversion Law (Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act), has been weaponised. “Despite the current government's promise to repeal the Act, right-wing groups misuse it to accuse and harass independent pastors conducting Sunday worship at private homes or independent churches,” he said.</p><p>The forum demanded land and funds to construct a 'Christian Bhavana' (Community Hall) in every district headquarters, along with dedicated loan and subsidy schemes to support the educational and entrepreneurial ambitions of Protestant youth.</p><p>Secretary Daniel Moses and district coordinators representing Mysuru, KR Nagar, T Narasipur and Sargur were present in the press conference.</p>