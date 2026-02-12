Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Protests, rallies mark 'Bharat Bandh' in Mysuru region

Hundreds of workers took out a protest rally on the main thoroughfares in Mysuru city and raised slogans against the Union government.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 17:05 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaMysuruHassanChamarajanagarBharat Bandh

Follow us on :

Follow Us