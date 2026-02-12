<p>Mysuru: The Bharat Bandh call by All India Trade Union Congress, seeking roll back of labour codes, received a lukewarm response in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/anganwadi-habba-fosters-low-cost-learning-for-pre-schoolers-in-mysuru-3895541">Mysuru </a>region. All shops and business establishments remained open on Thursday. It was limited to protests by members of trade unions in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar cities.</p><p>Hundreds of workers took out a protest rally on the main thoroughfares in Mysuru city and raised slogans against the Union government. Their leader Seshadri said, "The Union government has misused its majority and implemented the labour law."</p><p>They put forth demands, like the Karnataka government should reject the labour laws, drop VB G RAM G and continue MGNREGA, revise minimum pay to Rs 41,000 in Karnataka, stop privatisation of railways, banks, insurance and power sectors, and cancellation of fixed term employment.</p>.Police intensify patrols, promote Vimukti helpline for drug-free Mysuru.<p><strong>Highway blocked in Mandya</strong></p><p>Members of JCTU, CITU, Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Prantha Krishi Kooligarara Sangha, Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane and other organisations blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mandya.</p><p>They gathered near the Silver Jubilee Park and took out a jatha in the city via Pete Beedhi, Bannur Road, Mahaveer Circle and reached the highway. From there, they took out a rally up to Jayachamaraja Circle and staged a road block. They formed a human chain, disrupting vehicular movement for a while.</p><p>CITU leader C Kumari said, "The monthly guarantee of Rs 10,000 announced by the state government for Asha workers should be implemented immediately. The state budget will be presented in March 2026, and it should increase the honorarium for Asha workers."</p>