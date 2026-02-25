<p>Mysuru: The city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, Karnataka and surrounding areas received a good spell of rains on Tuesday night. The rainfall brought relief from heat to the people and lowered the temperature levels.</p><p>The weather was hot and sunny until Tuesday afternoon. The rain started with drizzles at around 11 pm, later intensifying and pouring for more than two hours. </p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p>As a result, on Wednesday, the city woke up to a pleasant morning as the weather remained cool, much to the respite of the early morning walkers and fitness freaks. </p>