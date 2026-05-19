'Release list of govt's achievements so far': Karnataka BJP leaders slam Congress amid ongoing power tussle

<p>Mysuru: Condemning 'Sadhana Samavesha' celebrated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led state government in Karnataka at Tumakuru on Tuesday, BJP Mysuru city unit president L Nagendra said that amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-will-go-to-delhi-only-when-high-command-calls-me-cm-siddaramaiah-3992395">power tussle among leaders for the Chief Minister's post</a> and retaining respective minister's posts, there has hardly been any development by the state government in the past three years. He asked the Congress leaders to release the list of their achievements during their tenure so far. </p><p>At a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday, Nagendra said, "Congress has lost in several states in recent assembly elections. If there is no development in next two years, they will not come to power in Karnataka too," he said. </p>.Congress faces anti-incumbency shadow before Karnataka poll run-up.<p>He pointed at the amount of loans taken and interest paid by the state government and alleged that it is all mainly for the implementation of guarantee schemes. He also slammed the state Congress leaders for alleged corruption. </p><p>Nagendra pointed at the developmental works taken up in Shivamogga and Shikaripura by former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in his home district and constituency and lamented that Siddaramaiah, himself being a Mysurean, has not taken adequate development work. </p>.BJP's R Ashoka flays Siddaramaiah govt over 'Sadhana Samavesha'.<p>BJP Mysuru city spokesperson Mohan also slammed the state government for confusion over land for Nimhans model hospital. </p><p>BJP Mysuru rural spokesperson Vasanthkumar, former mayor Sandesh swamy, Mysuru city media coordinator Mahesh Raje Urs were also present. </p>