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'Release list of govt's achievements so far': Karnataka BJP leaders slam Congress amid ongoing power tussle

Nagendra said, 'Congress has lost in several states in recent assembly elections. If there is no development in next two years, they will not come to power in Karnataka too,' he said.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka Politics

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