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Reopen Chunchanakatte sugar factory by June-July or face stir: Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the new office-bearers of the association’s women’s wing on Monday, state vice-president Ankanahalli Thimmappa highlighted the plight of local farmers.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurusugar factory

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