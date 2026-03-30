<p>K R Nagar, Mysuru: The Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association has warned of an intense agitation in K R Nagar taluk and also at the district level, if the Chunchanakatte Sriram Sahakara Sugar Factory is not reopened by June or July, this year.</p><p>Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the new office-bearers of the association’s women’s wing on Monday, state vice-president Ankanahalli Thimmappa highlighted the plight of local farmers. </p><p>He noted that despite an agreement being signed with the Nirani Group four years ago and completion of registration over a year ago, the factory remains non-functional.</p>.Belagavi sugar factory blast: Death toll rises as eighth injured victim succumbs.<p>Thimmappa criticised the delay, stating that the closure has forced the farmers in the region to transport their produce to factories 200 to 300 km away. </p><p>"The high transportation costs are pushing the farmers into a debt trap. Even though a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, no concrete action has been taken in his home district. If the government focuses only on 'guarantees,' what will happen to the farmers?" he asked.</p><p>The association demanded MLA D Ravishankar and Karnataka government to intervene to ensure that the operations resume by June-July.</p><p>Thimmappa warned that if the factory failed to restart, the association would block the transportation of sugarcane to Mandya and launch a massive protest.</p>