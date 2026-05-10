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Rising heat hits Mysuru workers hard; Govt steps up to cushion the blow

Extreme heat and heat related illnesses has become a matter of concern in Mysuru, which was once known for its moderate weather throughout the year.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHeat waveMysuru

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