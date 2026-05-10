Rising heat hits Mysuru workers hard; Govt steps up to cushion the blow

<p>Mysuru: "Amid extreme heat, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=heat%20wave">heat wave</a> due to high temperature during summer, wearing heat-generating synthetic fabric pink saree, we step out to the field for duty. We visit house to house, to address the heat related illnesses of public, while our own health is under risk," said Roopa (name changed), an Asha worker of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>"Besides the duty of monitoring maternal and child health, their vaccinations, regular water, sputum and other surveys, census is another challenge for the field staff like us. We already carry our register books in backpacks. So, it is not easy to carry the additional load of umbrella or hot water. We may ask for a cup of water at houses. However, we can't request to use their washroom. Thus, we avoid drinking water," she said.</p><p>"It is difficult to restrain our work to early mornings, as we need to rush for any emergency, any time. Self care, like wearing a cap is the mantra," Roopa added. </p><p>Another worker, Bhavakka, a Pourakarmika woman, shared, "Donning a shirt over saree and blouse, cleaning streets under scorching sun, it is not easy to wear gloves. I manage by covering a damp cloth on my head." </p>.Heat sears poor neighbourhoods as Karnataka's response falls short.<p>Amid the challenges of climate change, global warming, declining green cover due to development projects, extreme heat and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/explainedheatwave-across-india-what-can-extreme-heat-do-to-the-body-3979799">heat related illnesses </a>during summer has become a matter of concern in a city like Mysuru, which was once known for its moderate weather all through the year. This is hitting the field staff like 1,786 pourakarmikas (including 870 women); 1,700 ASHA workers; about 2 lakh workers of the unorganised sector under 102 categories, including construction and gig work, hard. Farmers, cooks in hotels and workers on factories are hit too. </p><p>Those with comorbid conditions like NCDs (Non Communicable Diseases like diabetes hypertension) suffer the worst. Health department, Mysuru City Corporation, and Labour department have taken several steps to support the health of the labourers in the heat scenario. Yet, there is a lot more to do. </p><p>There are just 78 public toilets in 65 wards of Mysuru city. Many field staff avoid drinking water, to avoid using washrooms. </p><p>Urologist Dr Kiran Kumar Shetty said, "Extreme heat is an emerging occupational health hazard, especially for field workers such as ASHA workers, pourakarmikas, and construction workers, who spend prolonged hours outdoors. Dehydration, recurrent heat stress, and restricted access to safe toilets often force many workers to reduce water intake, significantly increasing the risk of kidney stones, urinary infections, and even chronic kidney disease. Ensuring adequate hydration, shaded rest breaks, and access to safe sanitation facilities is not just a welfare measure, but an essential public health priority."</p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, "While pourakarmikas worked from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm earlier, during summer we have re-scheduled it to 6.30 am to 12.30 pm. Besides general government facilities, health and accident insurance coverage, we are conducting regular health checkups from last year, to support the pourakarmikas' health, especially in the heat scenario."</p>.Heatwave deaths: Little change on ground for MGNREGS workers in Karnataka.<p>MCC in-charge Health Officer Dr K S Mruthyunjaya, added "We have provided caps and have a plan to provide butter milk along with breakfast. We have issued a circular, directing all hotels, petrol bunks and other places to allow pourakarmikas to use toilets, so that they keep themselves enough hydrated during summer."</p><p>Mysuru DHO Dr P C Kumaraswamy said, "We have trained our staff, especially those on field, to create awareness on measures to handle heat related illnesses and to take care of their own health. We are directing our staff to take up field duty early morning and late evenings. We have 626 health care delivery points including 228 rented buildings. While we have toilet facilities in all our centers, since more than 70 per cent of our staff are female."</p><p>"We have mapped and are reaching out to field staff of unorganised sectors through specialised camps," Dr Kumaraswamy added.</p><p>Chethan Kumar District Labour officer said that they have introduced four Mobile Medical Vans/Ambulances from last year to reach out unorganised workers. Labour minister is planning measures to support them during this heat scenario.</p><p>Last year, there was 30 per cent reduction in MGNREGA workload for April and May due to extreme heat, but not this year, according to ZP officials.</p><p>Mysuru ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar said that they are restricting working hours of MGNREGA workers to early morning. They are making provision of shade, drinking water and first aid kit in working sites.</p><p>Meanwhile MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G S Somashekar informed that as per the Government guidelines 7,748 enumerators are not taking up census between 11 am and 4 pm due to Summer heat scenario. </p>