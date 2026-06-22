Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

RPF rescues two runaway children in Karnataka's Arsikere

According to the officials, RPF Arsikere rescued two children who were travelling alone without valid authority on train number 17309 on Sunday, June 21, under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ initiative.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 09:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRPFArsikere

Follow us on :

Follow Us