RPF rescues two runaway children in Karnataka's Arsikere

<p>Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru Division</a>, South Western Railway rescued two runaway children at Arsikere, Hassan district.</p><p>According to the officials, RPF Arsikere rescued two children who were travelling alone without valid authority on train number 17309 on Sunday, June 21, under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ initiative.</p><p>Acting on an information received from the Divisional Security Control Room, Mysuru, regarding two children travelling in coach S8, the sub-inspector of the RPF in Arsikere, along with staff, attended the train and secured the children safely.</p><p>During an enquiry, the children aged 11 and 12 years respectively, revealed that they were students residing in a school hostel at Tumakuru. They stated that they had left the school premises without permission and boarded a train intending to travel towards Hubballi, as their classmates had been home for holidays, while their parents had not come to take them home.</p>.Bengaluru: Trained in explosive detection, two sniffer dogs retire from RPF service.<p>Following the due procedures, both children were handed over to the District Child Protection Unit/Child Helpline, in Hassan (Arsikere Unit), in the presence of railway officials for further care, counselling, and rehabilitation.</p><p>Besides, the RPF continues its efforts towards passenger safety, child protection, and public awareness through various initiatives. As part of the ‘Jan-Jagaran’ initiative, a passenger awareness programme was conducted recently by RPF staff and Railway Signal Department staff at Chikjajur Railway Station and onboard train number 56519 KSR Bengaluru–Hosapete Passenger.</p><p>The passengers were educated on various safety measures, including avoiding acceptance of food items from strangers, remaining vigilant against theft of personal belongings, and keeping a close watch on their luggage. Awareness was created on the dangers of footboard travel, trespassing on railway tracks, and carrying inflammable articles in trains. Passengers were asked to call Railway Helpline number 139 for any assistance during their journey.</p>