<p>Mysuru: A whopping Rs 42.95 crore was spent on the world-famous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-dasara">Mysuru Dasara</a> festival 2025, which was held in a grand manner last year. The expenditure was Rs 41.69 crore in 2024.</p><p>The district administration finally released the statement of expenditure after seven months on Monday. Nada Habba Dasara festival was held from September 22 to October 2, in 2025. </p><p>Booker prize winner writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the festival. The jamboo savari, the finale, was held on October 2.</p>.Vibrance of Dasara continues on revamped exhibition grounds, amid heritage ambience.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, who announced that the Nada Habba will be celebrated in a grand manner, also released the funds. </p><p>The government released Rs 30 crore, Mysuru Development Authority Rs 10 crore, sponsors Rs 1.81 crore and sourced Rs 3.21 crore by selling gold cards and other tickets. In all, the district administration received Rs 45.03 crore and Rs 42.95 crore has been spent, as per the authorities.</p><p>The major expenditure includes a whopping Rs 15.94 crore for 'Yuva Dasara', that is held at Uttanahalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru city, with popular pan-India artistes performing. </p><p>Besides, Rs 55 lakh has been spent for the airshow. The district administration said that a total of Rs 37,27,185 was paid as IT and GST.</p>