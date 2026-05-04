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Rs 42.95 crore spent on Mysuru Dasara 2025

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who announced that the Nada Habba will be celebrated in a grand manner, also released the funds.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysuru Dasara

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