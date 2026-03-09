<p>The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has earmarked Rs 460 crore to develop a housing layout, on an approximate area of 2,000 acres, to provide shelter to the landless, in its budget presented for the year 2026-27. MDA is the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p><p>MDA Commissioner K R Rakshit presented the budget in the presence of Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also MDA Chairman, here, on Monday. The DC chairs the MDA in the absence of a political nominee. It can be noted that the MUDA was in the news for all the wrong reasons, including allotment of compensatory sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in a different area from where the land was acquired. </p>.Mysuru hotels face crisis as commercial LPG supply to agencies stops.<p>Grants have been allocated only for a limited number of projects, and funds are allocated for projects that have already been announced.</p><p>A major portion of the budget has been earmarked for the proposed layouts. The project would be implemented in partnership with farmers of Bommenahalli, Kamarahalli and surrounding villages of Yelwal hobli, in Mysuru taluk. </p><p>The MDA will convert the lands of the farmers, who volunteer to give their land. It is intended to be implemented in a 50:50 ratio, with MDA retaining 50 per cent of the total sites, with the remaining 50 per cent to the landowners.</p><p>Lakshmikanth Reddy said, “Already the land owners of around 500 acres have agreed for the project. If a minimum of 1,000 acres is confirmed, we will begin the project after the government's approval. As it is implemented in 50:50 ratio, there is no need for funds for land acquisition, he said.</p><p>There is already a plan for the construction of a peripheral road around Mysuru city, and Rs 7.43 crore has been earmarked for preparing the DPR. A proposal has already been submitted, the DC said.</p><p><strong>Renovation</strong></p><p>The MDA has earmarked Rs 15 crore in the budget for the renovation and to provide basic facilities to the staff and the public visiting the MDA office.</p><p><strong>Lake development</strong></p><p>The MDA will spend Rs 64.21 crore for the development of various lakes in Mysuru city in Yelwal, Sahukarhundi, Bommenahalli, Bhugathahalli, Chikkahalli, Nadanahalli, and also a pond in Koorgalli.</p><p>There are plans to take up the second phase of works for Kabini water supply, and Rs 3.5 crore is earmarked. Besides, Rs 31.9 crore has been earmarked for other development works.</p><p><strong>Rs 220 crore surplus expected</strong></p><p>In the maiden budget, the MDA is expecting a total revenue of Rs 799.9 crore from various sources for 2026-27. It has estimated to get Rs 227.3 crore from the General Administration and Master Plan Fund, Rs 48.41 crore from lake rejuvenation fee, Rs 98.81 crore from various taxes and cess, Rs 407.75 crore from auction of sites, rent of commercial buildings, lease, and allocation of CA sites.</p><p>Out of this, a total of Rs 579.18 crore is planned to be spent on various projects and Rs 220.72 crore will remain with the MDA, which will continue in the form of fixed deposits.</p>