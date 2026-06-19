SCKDA authority to have new SOP to maintain cleanliness atop Chamundi Hill

<p>Mysuru: In order to further preserve the religious sanctity and serenity of the hill, Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (SCKDA) is coming up with a new Standard Operating Procedure to maintain cleanliness atop Chamundi hill.</p><p>They are taking intensive steps to maintain sanitation, hygiene not just around Sri Chamundeshwari devi temple, but even on steps and the roads leading to the temple. </p>.Actor Ranveer Singh offers prayers at Karnataka's Chamundi Hill after 'Kantara' mimicry row.<p>Thanks to the initiative of Mysuru division Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Authority secretary M J Roopa. </p><p>RC Nitesh Patil informed that followed by complaints related to lack of cleanliness atop hill, the authority officials have pressed additional staff and cleaning in three shifts, while they did it twice earlier. Since steps came in the reserve forest region, the authority and Chamundi Hill gram panchayat did not take enough measures to clean them. Now they are cleaning roads and steps too in coordination with the Forest department. </p><p>Authority Secretary Roopa informed that they had 40 staff to clean around the Temple earlier. Now they are pressing an additional 25 staff. They have initiated cleaning during the night from a week, she said. </p><p>She added that they are enhancing the capacity of their Solid Waste Management plant from one tonne capacity to about four tonnes. They are appointing a waste management consultant too, Roopa said. </p><p><strong>Sewage water</strong></p><p>RFO, greening urban range including Chamundi Hill, D Srinivas said, "there are about 2440 people who reside in about 450 houses in Chamundi hill. With no sewage treatment plant atop the hill, the untreated sewage water is also entering the forest region. We are writing to authority about this too," he said. </p><p>Roopa said that they have an STP near the Parking area, to treat the water related to the temple and Dasoha bhavan. </p><p><strong>Shops</strong></p><p>Environmentalist Ravi Bale said that there are about 440 street vendors atop the hill. 270 shops built by the government have not been occupied. Instead of building another queue Mantapa under PRASAD scheme, if they utilise a 500 meter queue-line near the parking lot which remains unused, the street vendors will occupy the shops. If they occupy shops, maintenance of the crowd and the cleanliness around the temple will be further easier, he said. </p><p><strong>EV vehicles</strong></p><p>Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkaagi Naavu noted, "even as there was proposal to develop a parking facility for devotees at the foot of Chamundi hill, Government should utilise funds received under PRASAD scheme to provide Electronic Vehicles to hills and ban private vehicles from entering the hill. They should make provision for street vendors, and collect plastic bottles in this parking area itself, so that the temple premises will be more clean and serene."</p><p><strong>CCTV cameras</strong></p><p>"Though the Prime Minister of India to the Chief Minister visit the temple, the hill lacks adequate CCTV Cameras with good resolution. If there are adequate cameras, besides ensuring safety, monitoring and penalising those who discard waste can also be easy," Parashuramegowda suggested.</p>.PRASAD scheme for pilgrim amenities comes to stand still atop Mysuru's Chamundi Hill.<p><strong>Authority meeting</strong></p><p>Roopa said that while they had identified five-acre of land near the APMC, for a parking area, it has not been handed over to the Nehru Loka project. So they have written to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to identify another land for a parking area at the foot of the hill. They are taking all the aspects related to Hill including, relocation of shops and others during Authority meetings she said. </p><p>RC Nitesh Patil assured of taking necessary steps related to sewage water of houses discharged to hill and other aspects. </p>