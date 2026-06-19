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SCKDA authority to have new SOP to maintain cleanliness atop Chamundi Hill

Authority Secretary Roopa informed that they had 40 staff to clean around the Temple earlier. Now they are pressing an additional 25 staff.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:54 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurucleanlinesschamundi hill

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